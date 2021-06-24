Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) were down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.22 and last traded at $12.22. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.69.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.30.

About Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY)

Idemitsu Kosan Co,Ltd. manufactures and sells fuel oils and lubricant oils in Japan and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Basic Chemicals, Functional Materials, Power and Renewable Energy, and Resources segments. The company's Petroleum segment engages in the procurement and sale of crude oil and refining of petroleum products; gasoline, diesel oil, kerosene, and automotive lubricants to service stations; and industrial kerosene, diesel oil, and heavy oil, and aviation and marine fuel.

