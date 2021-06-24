IDEX (IDEX) Trading Down 32.1% Over Last Week

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. One IDEX coin can currently be bought for $0.0357 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, IDEX has traded 32.1% lower against the dollar. IDEX has a total market cap of $20.64 million and approximately $647,681.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00055602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003559 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00020669 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $206.41 or 0.00604871 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00040739 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00077321 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 578,794,068 coins. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official website is idex.market . IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

Buying and Selling IDEX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

