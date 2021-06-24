iEnergizer Limited (LON:IBPO) to Issue GBX 8.40 Dividend

iEnergizer Limited (LON:IBPO) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 8.40 ($0.11) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

IBPO traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 314 ($4.10). 17,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,894. The company has a market cap of £597.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70. iEnergizer has a 12-month low of GBX 196 ($2.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 400 ($5.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.72, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 302.78.

iEnergizer Company Profile

iEnergizer Limited provides business process outsourcing (BPO) and content transformation services in the United Kingdom, India, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Business Process Outsourcing and Content Delivery segments. It offers a suite of content and publishing process outsourcing, and customer management services, including transaction processing, customer acquisition, customer care, technical support, billing and collections, dispute handling, off the shelf courseware, anti-money laundering and KYC services, and market research and analytics through various platforms, such as voice-inbound and outbound, back-office support, online chat, mail room, and other business support services.

