iEnergizer Limited (LON:IBPO) to Issue GBX 8.40 Dividend

iEnergizer Limited (LON:IBPO) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 8.40 ($0.11) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
IBPO traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 314 ($4.10). 17,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,894. The company has a market cap of £597.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70. iEnergizer has a 12-month low of GBX 196 ($2.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 400 ($5.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.72, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 302.78.
iEnergizer Company Profile
