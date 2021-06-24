IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $37,112.00

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Over the last seven days, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One IHT Real Estate Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a market cap of $832,003.24 and approximately $37,112.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IHT Real Estate Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00055284 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00020487 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $217.21 or 0.00617908 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00040196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000288 BTC.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Coin Profile

IHT Real Estate Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 coins and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 coins. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official website is ihtcoin.com . IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

IHT Real Estate Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IHT Real Estate Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IHT Real Estate Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IHT Real Estate Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.