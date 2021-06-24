indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Shares Up 6.7%

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)’s stock price shot up 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.45 and last traded at $9.45. 3,131 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 925,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.86.

The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 0.17.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:INDI)

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

