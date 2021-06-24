Indorse Token (IND) Price Down 17.2% Over Last Week

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. In the last week, Indorse Token has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Indorse Token has a market capitalization of $386,437.80 and approximately $1,094.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Indorse Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0103 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00054184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00020667 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.74 or 0.00600652 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00039531 BTC.

Indorse Token Coin Profile

Indorse Token (IND) is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 coins and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 coins. Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse . The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse . The official website for Indorse Token is indorse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Indorse is a platform using new models of tokenization and decentralization to change the shape of professional social networking. Indorse uses internal rewards (Indorse Rewards) and a reputation system (Indorse Score) to incentivize members to add their skills / accomplishments and indorse those of others. The core features of the Indorse platform will be implemented through the combination of a few technologies, which include Ethereum, IPFS/Swarm, and Whisper. The Indorse platform will have a serverless, decentralized architecture, with the content and code on IPFS, and the Ethereum blockchain as the computational engine. “

