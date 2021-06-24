Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 642,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.61% of Ingevity worth $48,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Ingevity by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ingevity by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 141,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,731,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $444,065.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,617,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ingevity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

NGVT opened at $81.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 2.20. Ingevity Co. has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $89.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.05 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 15.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

