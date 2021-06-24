Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.46. Innodata shares last traded at $7.42, with a volume of 63,576 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.68. The company has a market cap of $195.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.55 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innodata had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $15.97 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Stewart R. Massey sold 29,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $215,751.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,748.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Louise C. Forlenza sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $70,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,995 shares of company stock worth $1,202,780. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INOD. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Innodata by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 12,178 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Innodata by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 12,886 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Innodata by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Innodata during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Innodata by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innodata Company Profile (NASDAQ:INOD)

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers a range of solutions and platforms for solving data challenges that companies face when they seek to obtain the benefits of artificial intelligence systems and analytics platforms, including data annotation, data transformation, data curation, and intelligent automation.

