Innova Price Reaches $0.0573 (INN)

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Over the last week, Innova has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. One Innova coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0573 or 0.00000165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Innova has a total market cap of $395,177.22 and $191.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Innova alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000063 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001121 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Innova

INN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Innova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Innova and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.