Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Stock Holdings Increased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 70.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innovative Industrial Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.71.

Shares of IIPR opened at $189.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.52 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 280.52 and a current ratio of 280.52. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.40 and a twelve month high of $222.08.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 57.54%. The company had revenue of $42.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.60%.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $39,485.61. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 37,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,666.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $95,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,327 shares of company stock worth $158,583. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

