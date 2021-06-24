Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DBJA) Shares Up 0.1%

Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DBJA)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.41 and last traded at $27.41. 700 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.37.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.97.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at $54,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at $533,000.

