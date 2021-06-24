Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Hits New 1-Year High at $33.20

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.20 and last traded at $32.94, with a volume of 249237 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.96.

A number of analysts have issued reports on INOV shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Inovalon in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.59.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $177.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.09 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 4.71%. Inovalon’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inovalon news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $617,828.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 472,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,166,718.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,219,200. 49.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Inovalon by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Inovalon by 4.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Inovalon by 10.9% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Inovalon by 4.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.34% of the company’s stock.

About Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV)

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

