Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.90

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.90 and last traded at $7.87, with a volume of 9485 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.56.

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.12.

About Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY)

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

