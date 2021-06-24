Insider Buying: Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) CEO Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) CEO Hans T. Schambye acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.11 per share, for a total transaction of $15,330.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,928 shares in the company, valued at $219,362.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of GLTO traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.24. The company had a trading volume of 14,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,093. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.36. The stock has a market cap of $132.37 million and a PE ratio of -0.69. Galecto, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $17.99.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.07). Equities analysts predict that Galecto, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Galecto in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Galecto during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Galecto during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Galecto during the 4th quarter valued at about $806,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Galecto by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 12,839 shares during the last quarter. 54.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on GLTO. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Galecto from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galecto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Galecto from $29.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Galecto Company Profile

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

