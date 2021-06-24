Insider Buying: Neurotech International Limited (ASX:NTI) Insider Purchases 933,589 Shares of Stock

Neurotech International Limited (ASX:NTI) insider Brian Leedman bought 933,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$50,413.81 ($36,009.86).

Neurotech International Company Profile

Neurotech International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, development, and manufacture of medical devices and solutions in Australia. Its product includes Mente Autism, a portable electroencephalographic medical device that uses neuro feedback to relax the minds of children with autism spectrum disorder.

