Insider Buying: Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI) Insider Buys 7,000 Shares of Stock

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI) insider David Till purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 359 ($4.69) per share, with a total value of £25,130 ($32,832.51).

Oakley Capital Investments stock opened at GBX 359 ($4.69) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 326.22. Oakley Capital Investments Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 214 ($2.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 362 ($4.73). The stock has a market cap of £648.35 million and a P/E ratio of 7.48.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oakley Capital Investments in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Oakley Capital Investments in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Oakley Capital Investments Company Profile

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

