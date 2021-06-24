Insider Buying: PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:PGF) Insider Buys 106,300 Shares of Stock

PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:PGF) insider Richard Matthews acquired 106,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.56 ($1.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$165,828.00 ($118,448.57).

About PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund

PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by PM CAPITAL Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

