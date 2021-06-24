Insider Buying: Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX) Insider Acquires 40,000 Shares of Stock

Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX) insider Mark Clare acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.27) per share, for a total transaction of £100,000 ($130,650.64).

Shares of Wickes Group stock opened at GBX 249.60 ($3.26) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £629.35 million and a P/E ratio of 23.85. Wickes Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 236 ($3.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 288.40 ($3.77).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on shares of Wickes Group in a report on Tuesday.

Wickes Group plc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United Kingdom. The company operates 233 retail stores, as well as a website, wickes.co.uk; and a TradePro mobile app for trade members. It offers products in various categories, including kitchens, bathrooms, gardens, building materials, tools and workwear, doors and windows, flooring, tiles, painting and decorating, electrical and lighting, security and ironmongery, timber and sheet materials, heating and plumbing, as well as nails, screws, and adhesives.

