Insider Selling: Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS) Insider Sells 76,557 Shares of Stock

Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS) insider William Bickerton Rudge sold 76,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 167 ($2.18), for a total transaction of £127,850.19 ($167,037.09).
Shares of AXS opened at GBX 175.50 ($2.29) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.63, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Accsys Technologies PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 83 ($1.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 175.50 ($2.29). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 156.41. The company has a market capitalization of £336.52 million and a PE ratio of 68.80.
