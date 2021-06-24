Insider Selling: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Director Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total value of $401,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ARWR traded up $1.42 on Thursday, hitting $89.51. The stock had a trading volume of 704,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,555. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of -82.33 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.02. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.86 and a 52-week high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 122.97%. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 108.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.42.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

