Insider Selling: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Insider Sells 3,625 Shares of Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) insider James Hassard sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.22, for a total transaction of $323,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ARWR traded up $1.42 on Thursday, reaching $89.51. 704,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,555. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.86 and a 12 month high of $93.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of -82.33 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.02.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The firm had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.42 million. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.42.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARWR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,215,000 after buying an additional 44,228 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 13,515 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 376,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,881,000 after buying an additional 9,670 shares during the period. 64.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

