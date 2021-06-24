Insider Selling: Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) SVP Sells 2,800 Shares of Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $309,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CTLT stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $109.26. The stock had a trading volume of 388,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.09 and a 52 week high of $127.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.87.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,074,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 192,035.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,279,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,953 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 45,023.8% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 955,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,599,000 after purchasing an additional 953,153 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,988,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,158,000 after purchasing an additional 701,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,603,000. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CTLT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Catalent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.78.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

