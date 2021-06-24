Insider Selling: Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) SVP Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) SVP John Mulleady sold 3,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $124,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,196,530.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

John Mulleady also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $311,625.00.

On Monday, May 17th, John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $324,525.00.

NASDAQ:PLAY traded up $1.26 on Thursday, reaching $41.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,170,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,967. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 2.07. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.32.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $265.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.98 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 69.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,476,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $358,108,000 after buying an additional 365,175 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,171,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,724 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 17.4% during the first quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 933,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,722,000 after purchasing an additional 138,267 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 927,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,448,000 after purchasing an additional 29,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,967,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PLAY shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.32.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

