Insider Selling: Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Director Sells 1,666 Shares of Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $117,852.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Vicki L. Sato also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 26th, Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total value of $108,906.42.
- On Wednesday, April 28th, Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.15, for a total value of $103,541.90.
NASDAQ DNLI traded up $2.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.44. 376,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,318. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 308.84 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.02. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.36 and a 1 year high of $93.94.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 180.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2.8% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 17,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.85% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on DNLI. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.
About Denali Therapeutics
Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.
