Insider Selling: Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Director Sells 1,666 Shares of Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $117,852.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vicki L. Sato also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 26th, Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total value of $108,906.42.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.15, for a total value of $103,541.90.

NASDAQ DNLI traded up $2.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.44. 376,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,318. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 308.84 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.02. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.36 and a 1 year high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.62 million. Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 180.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2.8% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 17,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DNLI. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

