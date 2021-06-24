Insider Selling: DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Insider Sells 1,079 Shares of Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.92, for a total transaction of $460,646.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Steven Robert Pacelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.31, for a total transaction of $442,724.49.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded down $6.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $425.00. 1,187,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,858. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.63 and a fifty-two week high of $456.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $380.66.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.67 million. DexCom had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 17.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DXCM. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in DexCom by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in DexCom by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in DexCom by 595.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in DexCom by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 96,801 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,789,000 after buying an additional 16,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in DexCom by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,735 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,254,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

