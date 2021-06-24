Insider Selling: Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) CAO Sells 9,900 Shares of Stock

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Five Below stock traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $198.78. 454,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,383. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.10. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.61 and a 52 week high of $205.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.21 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.91) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Five Below by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 68,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,053,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FIVE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.60.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

