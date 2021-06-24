Insider Selling: Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH) Insider Sells 113,410 Shares of Stock

Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH) insider Oliver White sold 113,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.97), for a total transaction of £171,249.10 ($223,738.05).

Oliver White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Oliver White purchased 1,025 shares of Funding Circle stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.10) per share, with a total value of £1,650.25 ($2,156.06).

Shares of Funding Circle stock traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) on Thursday, reaching GBX 151.20 ($1.98). 40,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Funding Circle Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 55.70 ($0.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 189.80 ($2.48). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 158.28. The company has a market capitalization of £537.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on Funding Circle from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Funding Circle Company Profile

Funding Circle Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and the Netherlands. Its platforms allow retail and accredited investors, banks, asset management companies, insurance companies, and government-backed entities and funds to provide business loans for small and medium sized businesses.

