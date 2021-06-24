Insider Selling: GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) CEO Sells 94,615 Shares of Stock

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) CEO Douglas Joseph Hirsch sold 94,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $3,593,477.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,404,167.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.95. 58,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,105,962. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.37. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 17.82 and a quick ratio of 17.82. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $64.22.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $160.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.61 million. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GDRX shares. Barclays lowered their target price on GoodRx from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on GoodRx from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on GoodRx from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GoodRx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDRX. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoodRx by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in GoodRx by 325.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 17,169 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its position in GoodRx by 148.7% in the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 20,150 shares during the last quarter. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GoodRx by 88.9% in the first quarter. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. now owns 944,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,858,000 after buying an additional 444,585 shares during the period. Finally, Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of GoodRx by 62.7% in the first quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC now owns 122,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

