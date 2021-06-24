Insider Selling: GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Insider Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) insider Andrew Slutsky sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $754,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,101,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,958,432.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Andrew Slutsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Andrew Slutsky sold 3,300 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $108,933.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Andrew Slutsky sold 14,654 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $586,306.54.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Andrew Slutsky sold 20,000 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $781,800.00.

Shares of GoodRx stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,962. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 17.82 and a quick ratio of 17.82. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $64.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion and a PE ratio of -40.57.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on GDRX shares. Citigroup raised their target price on GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on GoodRx in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on GoodRx from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on GoodRx from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on GoodRx from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in GoodRx by 31.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,560,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,931,000 after purchasing an additional 855,772 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in GoodRx by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,529,000 after purchasing an additional 745,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in GoodRx by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,732,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,613,000 after purchasing an additional 163,273 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its position in GoodRx by 250.8% in the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,659,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,078 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in GoodRx by 16.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,010,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,416,000 after purchasing an additional 144,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

