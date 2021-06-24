Insider Selling: Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) CEO Sells 3,675 Shares of Stock

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $121,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sean E. George also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Sean E. George sold 21,201 shares of Invitae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total value of $670,587.63.

On Thursday, May 20th, Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of Invitae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $102,900.00.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of Invitae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $133,917.00.

NVTA stock traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $34.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,624,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,167,969. Invitae Co. has a 1 year low of $25.24 and a 1 year high of $61.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.91.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Invitae had a negative net margin of 194.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.82%. The company had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.03) EPS. Invitae’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Invitae by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 164,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after buying an additional 21,993 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter worth $2,857,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invitae during the 4th quarter worth $60,491,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Invitae in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.30.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

