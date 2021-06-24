Insider Selling: Largo Resources Ltd. (TSE:LGO) Director Sells 11,500 Shares of Stock

Largo Resources Ltd. (TSE:LGO) Director David Wallace Brace sold 11,500 shares of Largo Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.28, for a total value of C$221,688.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 323,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,240,582.50.

Shares of TSE:LGO traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$19.57. 66,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,630. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 142.10. The company has a current ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03. Largo Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$7.90 and a one year high of C$22.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.10.

Get Largo Resources alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LGO shares. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of Largo Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Largo Resources to C$25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Largo Resources to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Largo Resources Ltd. operates as a natural resource development and exploration company in Brazil and Canada. It explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company's principal operating asset is its 100% owned MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690.5 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.