Insider Selling: Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 10,000 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total value of $304,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,951,159.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Efraim Grinberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Efraim Grinberg sold 10,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $302,900.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Efraim Grinberg sold 17,741 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $534,536.33.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Efraim Grinberg sold 2,259 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $67,815.18.

Shares of NYSE MOV traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.59. The stock had a trading volume of 87,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,426. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.57 million, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.49. Movado Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.39 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.52. Movado Group had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 8.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Movado Group’s payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 264.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. 62.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MOV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded Movado Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Movado Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Scuderia Ferrari.

