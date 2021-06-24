Insider Selling: Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Director Sells 1,075 Shares of Stock

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $77,335.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,355 shares in the company, valued at $9,737,438.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PB traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.63. The stock had a trading volume of 427,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,608. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.88. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.80 and a 1 year high of $83.02.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $288.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.46 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 42.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prosperity Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PB. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 235.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth $66,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.