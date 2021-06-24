Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CAO Sells 313 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $75,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,610,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Joe Allanson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Joe Allanson sold 605 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $141,594.20.

On Friday, April 23rd, Joe Allanson sold 611 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $143,230.62.

On Monday, April 19th, Joe Allanson sold 3,481 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.83, for a total transaction of $803,519.23.

On Friday, April 16th, Joe Allanson sold 2,834 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total transaction of $656,297.72.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $1.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $243.77. 4,981,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,596,634. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.24. The firm has a market cap of $225.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.99, a P/E/G ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $180.00 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

