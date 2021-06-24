Insider Selling: Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) Director Andrew Michael Train sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,304. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SUMR traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.51. 28,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,723. Summer Infant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.24 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.18.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Summer Infant from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Summer Infant by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Summer Infant in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Summer Infant by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Summer Infant in the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.82% of the company’s stock.

Summer Infant Company Profile

Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products. It offers audio and video monitors; and gates, potties, entertainers, baby monitors, bath products, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as baby gear products under the Summer and SwaddleMe brand names.

