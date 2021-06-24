Insider Selling: The Unite Group plc (LON:UTG) Insider Sells £2,102.48 in Stock

The Unite Group plc (LON:UTG) insider Joe Lister sold 328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 641 ($8.37), for a total value of £2,102.48 ($2,746.90).

UTG stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,122.50 ($14.67). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.66, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,368.53. The Unite Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 793 ($10.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,191 ($15.56). The stock has a market cap of £4.48 billion and a PE ratio of -35.31.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of The Unite Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,026.67 ($13.41).

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

