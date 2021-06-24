Insider Selling: Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) CEO Sells 160,000 Shares of Stock

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) CEO Jeffrey T. Klenda sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,936,172 shares in the company, valued at $4,668,513.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of URG stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.56. 2,669,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,030,293. Ur-Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.70. The firm has a market cap of $296.07 million, a P/E ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on URG shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Ur-Energy from $1.40 to $2.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Ur-Energy in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.20 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ur-Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 519.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20,789 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 264.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 35,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. 15.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 36,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

