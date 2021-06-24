Insights Network Trading Down 20% This Week (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. During the last week, Insights Network has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Insights Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0164 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. Insights Network has a market cap of $3.22 million and $259.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00055488 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003497 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00020943 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.59 or 0.00611223 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00039837 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Insights Network Coin Profile

INSTAR is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 285,818,270 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

