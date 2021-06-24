Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:FEVR) Position Raised by Ambassador Advisors LLC

Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:FEVR) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 868,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,730 shares during the quarter. Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF makes up about 4.9% of Ambassador Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ambassador Advisors LLC owned 80.76% of Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF worth $21,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF by 8,179.5% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 14,396 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FEVR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.29. 4,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,481. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.27. Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $29.04.

