Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Down 3.3%

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) was down 3.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $68.58 and last traded at $68.58. Approximately 9,498 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 369,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.91.

A number of research firms have commented on IART. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.19.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $360.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 4,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $282,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,948. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 5,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $400,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,301 shares of company stock valued at $4,894,983 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IART. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 725,691 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $50,138,000 after purchasing an additional 99,892 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,074 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,487,433 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $161,484,000 after purchasing an additional 792,588 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

