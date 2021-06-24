Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,148 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,688 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $17,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its stake in Intel by 3.2% in the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. ACG Wealth grew its stake in Intel by 0.3% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 55,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 0.9% in the first quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 63.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.64. 395,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,819,432. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.59. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $224.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.32.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

