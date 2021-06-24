Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Trimmed by Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P.

Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 63.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,403 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 350,964 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 4.1% of Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Intel were worth $13,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. ACG Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 55,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the first quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Loop Capital increased their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.32.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.69. 448,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,819,432. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.59. The company has a market capitalization of $224.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

