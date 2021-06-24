International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $246,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 3,451.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 10,285 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 229,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,878,000 after purchasing an additional 93,370 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock opened at $144.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.35. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

