International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $170.05

International Public Partnerships Limited (LON:INPP) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 170.05 ($2.22) and traded as high as GBX 173.15 ($2.26). International Public Partnerships shares last traded at GBX 172.60 ($2.26), with a volume of 1,263,830 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 170.05.

In other International Public Partnerships news, insider Julia Bond acquired 11,951 shares of International Public Partnerships stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 167 ($2.18) per share, with a total value of £19,958.17 ($26,075.48).

International Public Partnerships Limited specializes in investments in broader infrastructure sector with a focus on public or social infrastructure. The fund seeks acquisition opportunities that may be single assets, portfolios, shares in companies, or interest in partnerships. It also seeks to invest in private finance initiative and public private partnerships procurement model for public infrastructure in developed countries.

