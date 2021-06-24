IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) VP Michael Geraci Sells 6,890 Shares

IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) VP Michael Geraci sold 6,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $140,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,937.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
IIN stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.43. 71,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,321. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.41 million, a P/E ratio of -531.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.06. IntriCon Co. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $28.16.
IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $31.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.57 million. IntriCon had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 0.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IntriCon Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIN. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of IntriCon by 23.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,051,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,954,000 after acquiring an additional 202,679 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IntriCon in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of IntriCon by 3,304.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 42,327 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of IntriCon by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 653,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,822,000 after acquiring an additional 33,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IntriCon by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 23,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.47% of the company’s stock.
IntriCon Company Profile
IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.
