IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) VP Michael Geraci Sells 6,890 Shares

IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) VP Michael Geraci sold 6,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $140,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,937.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

IIN stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.43. 71,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,321. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.41 million, a P/E ratio of -531.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.06. IntriCon Co. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $28.16.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $31.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.57 million. IntriCon had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 0.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IntriCon Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of IntriCon in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIN. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of IntriCon by 23.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,051,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,954,000 after acquiring an additional 202,679 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IntriCon in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of IntriCon by 3,304.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 42,327 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of IntriCon by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 653,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,822,000 after acquiring an additional 33,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IntriCon by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 23,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

