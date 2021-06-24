Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,590,435 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 505,137 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.95% of Intuit worth $992,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Intuit by 1,798.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Intuit by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 127,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,339,000 after acquiring an additional 61,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total transaction of $2,158,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,827,690.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,577 shares of company stock valued at $73,206,441 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.71.

Shares of INTU traded up $4.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $483.27. The stock had a trading volume of 10,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,851. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $280.99 and a fifty-two week high of $482.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $432.89. The company has a market capitalization of $132.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

