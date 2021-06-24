Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $3,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,450,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,799,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,770,000 after acquiring an additional 72,496 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock opened at $63.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.38. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $35.38 and a 1-year high of $69.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.331 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

