Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Sold by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,012,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,246 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of QS Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. QS Investors LLC owned approximately 1.46% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $43,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 43.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period.

Shares of SPHD stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.00. The stock had a trading volume of 21,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,933. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $31.56 and a 12-month high of $46.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.96.

