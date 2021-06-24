Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June, 24th (ABBN, ARCT, CRKN, CSSE, CYD, ENPH, ESEA, EVC, FSLR, LOGI)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, June 24th:

ABB (VTX:ABBN) was given a CHF 39 target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Crown Electrokinetics Corp. is a glass technology company with a patented thin-film solution. Crown Electrokinetics Corp. is based in CORVALLIS, Ore. “

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is a provider of positive and entertaining video content through its subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC. The Company will make its video content available to consumers globally through television and online networks, including its online affiliate APlus.com. Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is based in Cos Cob, United States. “

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “China Yuchai International Ltd is involved in the Automotive Industry. They manufacture medium-duty diesel engines in China. They also produce diesel power generators and diesel engine parts. The Company primarily manufactures and sells diesel engines for medium-duty trucks in China. “

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “EUROSEAS LTD. was formed under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the ship owning interests of the Pittas family of Athens, Greece, which has been in the shipping business over the past 136 years. Euroseas trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker ESEA. Euroseas operates in the dry cargo, drybulk and container shipping markets. Euroseas’ operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2000 certified affiliated ship management company, which is responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. Euroseas employs its vessels on spot and period charters and through pool arrangements. “

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Entravision is a diversified media company utilizing a combination of television, radio, outdoor and publishing operations to reach Hispanic consumers in the United States. The company is the largest Univision-affiliated television group in the United States. It owns Univision-affiliated stations in 17 of the top 50 Hispanic markets in the United States. Also, the company operates the largest centrally programmed Spanish-language radio network. The company produces seven formats to appeal to the diverse musical tastes of the listeners. “

Stephens began coverage on shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. The firm currently has a $700.00 target price on the stock.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Rogers (VTX:ROG) was given a CHF 432 price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stephens started coverage on shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN). Stephens issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG). Stephens issued an overweight rating on the stock.

