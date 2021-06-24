Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Olin (OLN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Olin (NYSE: OLN) recently:

6/23/2021 – Olin had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/15/2021 – Olin was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $45.00.

6/14/2021 – Olin had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $69.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/11/2021 – Olin had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $61.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/9/2021 – Olin is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Olin had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $46.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Olin had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Olin had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $50.00 to $53.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Olin had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $56.00 to $63.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Olin had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.00 to $51.00.

Shares of NYSE OLN traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.98. 954,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,808. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.88. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $51.04.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Olin’s payout ratio is -59.26%.

In other Olin news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Mb Oconnor sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $675,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,081.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 321,100 shares of company stock worth $14,876,654. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Olin by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Olin in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Olin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Olin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

